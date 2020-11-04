Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools has shut down the Grab and Go meal site at Pittsburgh Westinghouse due to coronavirus.
School representatives say an employee who works at the site has tested positive for COVID-19.
The location will be closed for the rest of the week. It will be disinfected.
While it’s closed, families can get Grab and Go meals at nearby Pittsburgh Faison and the Pittsburgh Student Achievement Center.
For a full listing of the locations, visit the Pittsburgh Public Schools website here.
The sites are open to district parents and students from 7-9 a.m. and 10-1 p.m. Monday through Friday, except holidays.
