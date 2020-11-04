Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Port Authority says they had nine new cases of coronavirus in the month of October.
According to the Port Authority, nine of their employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since their last update on Sept. 30.
They have now had a total of 61 cases since the pandemic began.
Riders are still being required to wear face masks at all stops, stations, while on public transportation and inside the Downtown Service Center.
Vehicle capacity limits also remain in place for social distancing purposes.
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
You must log in to post a comment.