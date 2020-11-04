By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — President Donald Trump spoke from the White House early Wednesday morning regarding the election.

President Trump spoke from the East Room of the White House around 2:00 a.m.

While addressing supporters, President Trump claimed that the results have been “phenomenal.”

After speaking about other states such as North Carolina, Arizona, Texas, and Florida, President Trump then spoke about Pennsylvania.

“We’re winning Pennsylvania by a tremendous amount of votes,” President Trump said.

He then spoke about the vote margins and return, saying it’s going to be “almost impossible” to be caught.

Several states, including Pennsylvania, have not counted a total number of votes yet.

President Trump also said that he will go to the U.S. Supreme Court and demand the vote be stopped, saying “As far as I’m concerned, we already have won.”

Earlier in the morning, Joe Biden spoke from Delaware shortly after 12:30 a.m.

