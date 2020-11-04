HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP/KDKA) — Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania joined five other plaintiffs to drop a lawsuit on Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar.

The suit claims Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar changed the rules hours before Election Day, allowing voters who messed up their mail in-ballots to “cure them” or fix them by casting a provisional ballot.

The suit claims counties are confused and won’t be able to properly segregate all the different ballots, some of which should be set aside because of a pending Supreme Court case.

“It’s not accurate,” said Boockvar. “We spoke to all of the voting system vendors and it is absolutely feasible and not even challenging.”

Pennsylvania Senate Republicans disagree, accusing Boockvar of nothing but confusion.

“If you were an employer and you had an employee whose performance level was so substandard that it confused all of your clients and customers not once, not twice, about three times — I think you would terminate that employee,” said state Sen. Camera Bartolotta.

They’re calling on Boockvar to resign. She said she’s not doing that, even praising her legal team.

“I’m just going to give a shout out to the legal team in the Department of State who have been really put to work this year and they are amazing,” Boockvar said.

When it comes to fixing mistakes on mail-in ballots, it’s about things like ballots missing secrecy envelopes.

Boockvar argues that contacting voters and alerting them of these mistakes is permissible by Pennsylvania law. Republican leaders said it disenfranchises voters and can’t be applied across the board.