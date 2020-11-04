By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – An 87-year-old inmate at SCI Laurel Highlands who had coronavirus has died.

On Wednesday the state Department of Corrections and SCI Laurel Highlands officials announced the inmate — who will not be identified — died.

According to the Department of Corrections, there are 21 SCI Laurel Highlands employees who have tested positive for coronavirus, and there’s 87 active cases among inmates as of Nov. 3.

The Department of Corrections says the 87-year-old man, who had a history of underlying conditions, died on Nov. 3 and had been enrolled in hospice care at the prison. He had a “do not resuscitate” order.

He was found to be infected when mass testing was conducting on Oct. 27. Initially asymptomatic, the Department of Corrections says he quickly began to “decompensate.”

They say he was serving a 53- to 106-year sentence for involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years of age. He’d been in the state’s prison system since May of 2014.

According to the Department of Corrections, this is the first SCI Laurel Highlands COVID-19 inmate death and the 17th inmate COVID-19 death in the state.

