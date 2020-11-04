ELECTION RESULTS:Follow The Results And Projections In Pennsylvania
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — On the heels of a big win against the Baltimore Ravens, Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt was named the AFC’s defensive player of the week.

Tuitt put up big performance in the 28-24 win over their division rivals.

Tuitt finished the game with two sacks and nine tackles.

