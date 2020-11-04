Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — On the heels of a big win against the Baltimore Ravens, Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt was named the AFC’s defensive player of the week.
Tuitt put up big performance in the 28-24 win over their division rivals.
.@DOCnation_7 has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week 💪
More: https://t.co/lSFN7WwIxP pic.twitter.com/jejJc7HSax
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 4, 2020
Tuitt finished the game with two sacks and nine tackles.
You must log in to post a comment.