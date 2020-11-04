GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The Westmoreland County Board of Elections says it is making progress on counting votes.
The majority of in-person votes have been tabulated, closing in around 90 percent. Mail-in ballots are still being counted, with officials telling KDKA’s Ross Guidotti that they are about halfway through the mail-in ballots.
There are other ballots that need to be counted — provisional votes. There are thousands in Westmoreland County and across the state.
Now, what is a provisional ballot?
“A provisional ballot is used anytime a voter’s eligibility at the precinct is uncertain, and it gives the elections board for that county some additional time to determine that voter’s eligibility,” said Westmoreland County Commissioner Doug Chew.
“Be patient, we’re hoping to have all the mail-in ballots scanned by late tonight,” said Westmoreland County Commissioner Gina Cirelli. “If you do go on our county website, all the in-person voting is on the website. However, the mail-in ballots are only there for approximately 50 percent.”
Those provisional ballots are judged by a bi-partisan 12-person board. The board won’t even meet until Friday.
