ELECTION RESULTS:Follow The Results And Projections In Pennsylvania
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Police have not released any details on suspects.
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Allegheny County Police, Body Found, Local TV, Shooting, Swissvale

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SWISSVALE, Pa. (KDKA) – Police say reports of a body in a Swissvale park led them to find a 16-year-old boy who had been shot.

Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating after the homicide unit responded to a request for help in Swissvale borough Thursday.

County 911 got a call at 8:48 a.m. about a body in Les Getz Memorial Park, police say. First responders found the victim, a 16-year-old boy, shot.

There’s been no word on suspects.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

Comments