By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SWISSVALE, Pa. (KDKA) – Police say reports of a body in a Swissvale park led them to find a 16-year-old boy who had been shot.
Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating after the homicide unit responded to a request for help in Swissvale borough Thursday.
County 911 got a call at 8:48 a.m. about a body in Les Getz Memorial Park, police say. First responders found the victim, a 16-year-old boy, shot.
There’s been no word on suspects.
