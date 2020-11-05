By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As expected, the 2020 election had a massive turnout and Allegheny County has finished counting its ballots.

According to the Allegheny County Elections Manager, more than 668,000 voters, or more than 70% of registered voters, in Allegheny County turned out.

Now, the county is focused on ballots that had issues, ones with incorrect information, or the 29,000 that were originally sent out with the wrong information.

The county says they are used to the scrutiny that the process brings.

“We had a fair amount of scrutiny in the first Conor Lamb election, where we had attorneys from both sides kind of watching over our shoulders,” said David Voye, the Elections Division Manager. “I think this will be a little larger scale, but basically the same process, you make sure you count every vote and every vote’s counted.”

Officials say they were hoping the day would’ve gone quicker, but finished without any major issues.