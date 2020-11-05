By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CANONSBURG (KDKA) — Heavy smoke and flames sent firefighters rushing to a home in Canonsburg Thursday afternoon.

KDKA’s Nicole Ford reports from the scene that the flames could been seen from Interstate 79.

Firefighters were seen pouring water onto the second level of the home on E. College Street. What sparked the fire remains unknown.

Multiple fire crews were called to the scene to help battle the intense blaze.

BREAKING —> A house on E College St in Canonsburg is currently burning. Flames could be seen from I-79. Multiple fire crews are working the scene. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/T3zoxT6Y5z — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) November 5, 2020

Smoke remains thick on E College Street. The firefighters are still focusing the water on the second level of the home. The house next door has burned siding and one wall is charred. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/I4TfyM6bOd — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) November 5, 2020

