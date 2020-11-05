ELECTION RESULTS:Follow The Results And Projections In Pennsylvania
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CANONSBURG (KDKA) — Heavy smoke and flames sent firefighters rushing to a home in Canonsburg Thursday afternoon.

KDKA’s Nicole Ford reports from the scene that the flames could been seen from Interstate 79.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Bryan Orr)

Firefighters were seen pouring water onto the second level of the home on E. College Street. What sparked the fire remains unknown.

Multiple fire crews were called to the scene to help battle the intense blaze.

The house next door has burned siding and one wall is charred.

