Filed Under:Dog Rescued, Local TV, Oil City, Oil Creek, On A Positive Note, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

OIL CITY, Pa. (KDKA) – On Monday, someone hiking a trail in Oil City became concerned when they saw a dog stuck on an island.

The dog, “Sparky,” had wandered away from home and ended up on an island in the middle of Oil Creek.

When Officer Joeb Orr started making his way down the bank, Sparky began swimming toward him but it later was discovered that Sparky is deaf.

Officer Orr ended up going knee-deep into the warter and hoisted Spark up to safety.

Sparky was returned to his owner, who is very grateful.

