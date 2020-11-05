Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
DEARBORN, Mich. (KDKA) – Ford is recalling 350,000 Explorers due to a safety issue.
The affected models are from 2013 through 2017.
According to Ford, those Explorers have problems with the rear suspension which could limit steering control.
So far, at least 13 accidents have been reported, leading to six injuries.
Earlier this year, Ford recalled the 2020 Explorer and other cars due to an electrical malfunction with the rear-view camera.
You can learn more about the recall on Ford’s website.
You must log in to post a comment.