PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – On Wednesday night, Democratic Congressman Conor Lamb declared victory over Republican challenger Sean Parnell in Pennsylvania’s 17th Congressional District.

Lamb said his campaign believes the numbers are in his favor, especially when it comes to mail-in ballots.

However, Parnell has not conceded and has made no announcement.

Lamb made the victory speech on Wednesday night at the Steamfitters Union Hall in Beechview.

“We had a pretty good sense of what the mail-in vote was going to look like, in part because of our campaign and the grassroots groups, they focused on the mail-in ballot campaigning. That was a huge part of our efforts,” Lamb said.

Lamb said he knew the race was going to be close but is proud to be serving the 17th district for two more years.

With 96% of the vote in, Rep. Lamb is trailing Parnell 51%-49%, according to The Associated Press. Parnell has a 195,161 to 188,523 vote lead over Rep. Lamb.

At one point on Tuesday, Lamb was trailing by as much as 14% with in-person Election Day vote favoring Parnell.

KDKA has reached out to the Parnell campaign but has not yet heard back.