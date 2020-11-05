Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say a man is in stable condition after he was shot while driving on Penn Avenue.
Pittsburgh police say they responded to 911 calls for a person shot in the 6900 block of Penn Avenue on Wednesday around 5:45 p.m. Police found the victim, who said he was shot while driving his vehicle.
He suffered wounds to his upper body and hand, officials say. Police are investigating.
Stay with KDKA News for more on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.