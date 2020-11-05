ELECTION RESULTS:Follow The Results And Projections In Pennsylvania
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say a man is in stable condition after he was shot while driving on Penn Avenue.

Pittsburgh police say they responded to 911 calls for a person shot in the 6900 block of Penn Avenue on Wednesday around 5:45 p.m. Police found the victim, who said he was shot while driving his vehicle.

He suffered wounds to his upper body and hand, officials say. Police are investigating.

