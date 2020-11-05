By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — All eyes are on the battleground state of Pennsylvania as more ballots are being counted.

Former VP Joe Biden has started to come back from what once started as a huge lead for President Trump.

In the Pittsburgh area there are still thousands of votes left to be tabulated.

Joe Biden continues to lead President Trump in Allegheny County, 59% to 40% with 81% of precincts reporting.

The Trump and Biden campaigns see the commonwealth’s 20 electoral votes as essential to clinch victory.

Since 2008, every presidential candidate to win in Pennsylvania has won the presidency.

NOVEMBER 5

12:35 p.m. – Pennsylvania reported it still had hundreds of thousands of ballots left to count Thursday as Democrat Joe Biden and President Donald Trump fought to the end for the White House.

Some of the state’s most heavily populated locales, including Montgomery and Chester counties in the Philadelphia suburbs, reported finishing their tallies. The counting continued in Philadelphia and in other counties throughout Pennsylvania two days after Election Day. – Associated Press.

11:44 a.m. — President Trump secured a legal victory as a Philadelphia lower court decided that poll watchers are now allowed to be within 6 feet of ballot counting at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, rather than the previous 20-foot perimeter.

7:45 a.m. – Allegheny County announced they have finished tallying the most of its mail-in ballots just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Thursday morning will be an “administrative activities” day at the Allegheny County Elections Warehouse.

There are still more votes to go.

Friday, the Return Board will come to the warehouse to examine uncounted ballots.

In addition to the 29,000 ballots that were mailed out incorrectly, they will also look at ballots that were unscannable either due to being ripped, torn, or folded.

There are also 4,350 ballots that have to be sorted because of miscellaneous issues. They were either naked without the secrecy envelope or did not have a date filled out when they were returned.

7:12 a.m. — Nearly all the ballots in Montgomery County have been counted Thursday morning. Montgomery County Commissioner Ken Lawrence Jr. says all eligible ballots received by 8 p.m. on Election Day have been counted. Any military, overseas and other ballots determined eligible will be added later.

5:50 a.m. — Election officials in Philadelphia say workers at the Pennsylvania Convention Center have now counted more than half of the mail-in ballots in Philadelphia. That’s more than 233,000 of them, but that means they still have more than 100,000 to go. An updated count is expected later Thursday morning.

Mail-in ballots are heavily favoring former Vice President Joe Biden, and President Trump’s lead continues to shrink in Pennsylvania.

NOVEMBER 4

11:30 p.m. – In Westmoreland County, ballots are still being counted. Election workers were about halfway through the stack of mail-in ballots as of Wednesday night and the process is expected to take awhile.

Provisional ballots will still need to be counted. Those ballots are counted by a bipartisan board that won’t meet until Friday.