PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania saw its highest number of daily coronavirus cases on Thursday, reporting 2,900 new cases.

As cases surge, Dr. Rachel Levine is talking vaccinations. She said when a vaccine hits the market, it will be distributed in three phases.

“In the first phases, we will be distributing to our health care workers and those working with our most vulnerable populations,” Levine said.

After that, Levine said the state will follow its vaccine plan, which could still change. There is no timeline on when a vaccine will be ready, but there are six clinical trials currently underway across the country.

“It’s been an experience and I like to be involved in experiences. It’s been going great. I have gotten two shots and I go back every two to three weeks,” said Larry Maggi, a Washington County commissioner.

Maggi volunteered for one of those trials in July. He should finish up his part in January and hopes his participation makes a difference.

“That’s all we’ve heard for the last six to eight months, besides the election is COVID-19. To be part of coming up with not a cure, but something to keep people from getting it, that will be a great legacy to tell my grandkids,” Maggi said.

Right now, leaders are revising a second draft after submitting a vaccine plan to the CDC. While the vaccine won’t be required for everyone, Levine said the public should not be afraid to get it.

“It will have gone through the safety and ethics of the trials, which have been considerable. We will need to work past that vaccine hesitancy,” Levine said.

Levine also said there is no timetable for the three phases of distribution, but things will change depending on which vaccine comes to the market because each one will have different requirements.