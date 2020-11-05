HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Secretary Of State Kathy Boockvar says the “overwhelming majority” of ballots will be counted by Thursday.

According to the state’s dashboard, as of 1:27 p.m., about 369,000 mail-in ballots remained.

Per AP at 2:45 p.m., President Donald Trump led former Vice President Biden with 3,234,706 votes. Biden had 3,126,009 votes.

“They’re coming in — we’re getting 10,000 here, 20,000 here. Counties are furiously at work and it’s looking like we’re ahead of schedule,” Boockvar told CNN on Thursday. “I’ve been saying that we’ll have the overwhelming majority counted by tomorrow, but it’s looking like we’ll have the overwhelming majority counted by today.”

Allegheny County, the second-largest county in Pennsylvania, finished tallying the most of its mail-in ballots on Wednesday night before 10:30 p.m.

The Allegheny County Elections Division manager David Voye says they have scanned approximately 668,000 ballots in the past two days. That number included 313,000 mail-in ballots and 340,000 in-person ballots.

However, there are still more votes to go.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald says there’s approximately 35,000 mail-in ballots that need to be looked at. Out of those, about 29,000 ballots have been ordered by federal court to not be handled or processed until 5 p.m. Friday. These 29,000 ballots were originally sent out by the county’s third-party mailing company with the wrong information.