By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police have issued an Amber Alert for two children reported abducted in New York and seen in Pennsylvania.
The Pennsylvania State Police say Autumn Collis and Evelyn Collis were reported abducted by Amanda Collis on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in Binghamton, New York. Police say they were last seen traveling south on Interstate 81 and entering Pennsylvania.
Amanda Collis is driving a 2015 Kia Forte with Maryland registration 9EF0726, police say.
Autumn Collis, 8, is 3-foot-6 with red hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a maroon shirt with blue jeans. Evelyn Collis, 8, is 3-foot-6 with blonde hair and gray eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and denim jeans.
— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) November 6, 2020
Amanda Collis, 37, is 5-foot-7 with brown hair and green eyes.
NOTE: This article has been updated to include an update from police about the vehicle being driven by Amanda Collis.
You must log in to post a comment.