By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police have issued an Amber Alert for two children reported abducted in New York and seen in Pennsylvania.

(Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police)

The Pennsylvania State Police say Autumn Collis and Evelyn Collis were reported abducted by Amanda Collis on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in Binghamton, New York. Police say they were last seen traveling south on Interstate 81 and entering Pennsylvania.

Amanda Collis is driving a 2015 Kia Forte with Maryland registration 9EF0726, police say.

(Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police)

Autumn Collis, 8, is 3-foot-6 with red hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a maroon shirt with blue jeans. Evelyn Collis, 8, is 3-foot-6 with blonde hair and gray eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and denim jeans.

Amanda Collis, 37, is 5-foot-7 with brown hair and green eyes.

NOTE: This article has been updated to include an update from police about the vehicle being driven by Amanda Collis.

