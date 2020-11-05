By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you don’t mind the cold and want to give back to your neighbors, you can help by becoming a “Snow Angel.”

The city of Pittsburgh is now accepting applications for the 2020-2021 “Snow Angels” program.

They need people who can shovel snow and salt walkways and driveways for elderly or disabled residents.

In order to receive help from a Snow Angel, there are certain requirements you have to meet. Those include:

• Be at least 60 years old or have a physical disability

• Live within City of Pittsburgh limits

• Lack other resources (financial or family/friends nearby) to assist with snow removal

For more information on the program or to find out how to become a volunteer or ask for a Snow Angel, visit the city’s website here.

You can also contact the Snow Angels Program at snowangels@pittsburghpa.gov or call 412-255-0846.