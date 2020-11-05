Comments
WEATHER LINKS:
An Air Quality Alert Has Been Issued For Thursday Through 5:00 p.m.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Another comfortable day on Thursday will see highs nearing 70 degrees and morning lows in the mid-to-upper-40s.
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
The pleasant weather is expected to continue over the next couple of days with highs nearly 70 degrees by the weekend.
The next rain chance for the area as of Thursday morning isn’t very clear.
It appears there will at least be a shot for rain on Tuesday and Wednesday next week but at this time, it’s only about a 20% chance.
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
You must log in to post a comment.