WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA/AP) — Former Pennsylvania Governor Tom Ridge was highly critical of President Donald Trump following his remarks from the White House.

On Thursday from the press briefing room, Trump pushed unsupported allegations of electoral misconduct in a series of tweets and insisted the ongoing vote count of ballots submitted before and on Election Day must cease. And in his first public appearance since late on Election Night, he amplified the conspiracy theories amid the trappings of presidential power.

“This is a case when they are trying to steal an election, they are trying to rig an election,” said Trump of Democrats, whom he accused of corruption while providing no evidence.

Ridge took to Twitter on Thursday night to share his thoughts.

“With his remarks from the White House tonight, the President disrespected every single American who figured out a way to safely vote amid a pandemic that has taken 235,000 lives. Not to mention those who are dutifully counting that vote. Absolutely shameful. Yet so predictable,” Ridge tweeted.

Ridge was the 43rd governor of Pennsylvania and served as the first secretary of Homeland Security.

