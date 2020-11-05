By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Even in the midst of a pandemic, cold and flu season is still on the horizon.

With that season approaching, it’s imperative families have the right cleaning supplies to stay healthy.

On Wednesday, the Housing Authority and Tree Of Hope gave away buckets of supplies.

The distribution took place in the Northview Heights Gym on Mt. Pleasant Street with each bucket containing Lysol, Windex, toilet cleaner, and other household cleaners.

For others in need, the Housing Authority provided food to families who needed it.

“A lot of the low-income families are unable to buy cleaning supplies and they have only so much money so we felt that we could at least help them with cleaning products, that would help them get through,” said Adrienne Young, the Executive Director of Tree of Hope.

For those in need and were unable to attend Wednesday’s event, the Tree of Hope says they want to help.

They can be reached via their hotline at 1-800-804-8410.