By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GREENSBURG (KDKA) – In Westmoreland County, ballots are still being counted.
Election workers were about halfway through the stack of mail-in ballots as of Wednesday night and the process is expected to take awhile.
“Be patient, we’re hoping that we’re able to have all of the mail-in ballots scanned by late tonight,” said Westmoreland County Commissioner Gina Cirelli said on Wednesday night. “If you do go on our county website, all in-person voting is on the website, however, the mail-in ballots are only there for about approximately 50%.”
Provisional ballots will still need to be counted.
Those ballots are counted by a bipartisan board that won’t meet until Friday.
