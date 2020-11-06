By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 239 new Coronavirus cases and four additional deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, 146 are confirmed from 1,668 PCR tests. There are 93 probable cases, 87 of which come from positive antigen tests.

New cases range in age from 1 year to 99 years with a median age of 34 years, the Health Department reports. The dates of positive tests range from Oct. 28 to Nov. 5.

There have been 1,505 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of all the hospitalized patients, 392 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 148 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The county-wide death toll has reached 446. Of the four newly-reported deaths, three were associated with long-term care facilities, the Health Department says.

One of the patients was in their 70s, two in their 80s and the other in their 90s. The dates of death range from Oct. 23-28.

There have been 16,838 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

Health officials say 227,134 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

