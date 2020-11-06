Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BETHEL PARK (KDKA) – Bethel Park Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man they say harassed a high school student.
According to police, sometime between 4:00-4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the student was walking on Main Street when an adult man in a black sedan confronted the student.
The suspect is described as a white man, between the ages of 40-50-years-old, 5’9″ with an average build and short black hair.
Anyone with information is being asked to call the Bethel Park Police at 412-833-2000.
