By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – BikePGH is helping local cyclists stay safe and be seen.
On Wednesday, they gave cyclists free lights at Ormsby Park on the South Side.
Along with providing the lights, they helped install them on the bikes to make sure they are properly used.
“It’s really important to be seen on the roads here in Pittsburgh,” said DeVaughn Rodgers. “It’s almost important to keep yourself safe while you’re riding here. The more lit you are, the less chance you have of getting in an accident. We want to make sure people out here are safe.”
This was BikePGH’s third and final pop-up light giveaway of the year.
