The boy found a locked gun and allegedly shot his grandmother outside of a church in Uniontown.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

UNIONTOWN (KDKA) – A 10-year-old boy is being accused of shooting his grandmother at a church in Fayette County.

According to police, the boy found a gun locked away in the living quarters of Solid Rock Ministry in Uniontown.

After getting the gun, the boy went outside and fired it.

When his grandmother heard him shooting the gun, she went outside to get the gun away from him, and ultimately she was shot twice.

She was flown to a local hospital and her condition is unknown.

