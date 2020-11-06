By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Additional coronavirus testing sites are opening in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties.

In Allegheny County, QuestCap says it is opening labs at the Simon Mall properties in the county – Ross Park Mall in the North Hills and South Hills Village.

QuestCap says the labs can handle up to 150 tests per day, per site, and can provide results within 24 hours. Those results would be communicated by either text or email.

Antibody and antigen tests there would cost between $50 and $179.

For more information on the labs and their hours, visit: www.testbeforeyougo.com.

In Westmoreland County, the Pennsylvania Health Department says they will open a drive-thru and indoor testing clinic in Lower Burrell.

The clinic opens this Saturday, Nov. 7, and continues through next Wednesday, Nov. 11. It will be in the Hillcrest Shopping Center parking lot on those days from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

📢 FREE #COVID19 testing clinics will be held in WESTMORELAND County:

🗓️ November 7-11

🕖 7 am-6 pm

📍 PNC Bank, Lower Burrell

🚗 drive-thru/indoor

✔️ open to anyone who feels they need a test

🚫 no appt needed—first come, first serve

ℹ️ https://t.co/TfEBSx2c8a pic.twitter.com/nt5WL0AQq1 — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) November 6, 2020

According to the Health Department, Westmoreland has the 20th-highest percent-positivity in the state at 7.2% this week. However, that is down from a percent-positivity of 8.4% the previous week.

The Health Department is hoping increased testing will help determine the prevalence of the virus in the county.

State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine says, “Since the beginning of September, we have seen an increase of 2,998 cases in Westmoreland County, which gives us significant cause for concern. This testing site will be open to anyone who feels they need a test. It is important that even people with no symptoms who test positive isolate to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

The site will be able to test up to 440 patients per day with the nasal swab test. Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is completely free to all patients.

