Comments
WEATHER LINKS:
Air Quality Alert Issued Through 3:00 p.m.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Friday will be another comfortable day with highs nearing 70 degrees and morning lows in the mid-to-upper 40s.
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
The pleasant weather is expected to last over the next couple of days with highs in the mid-to-low 70s over the weekend.
The next rain chance comes on Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.
Tuesday could also see a record high set with the forecast high for the day coming in at 74 and the record for the day 73.
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
You must log in to post a comment.