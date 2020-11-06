ELECTION RESULTS:Follow The Results And Projections In Pennsylvania
The warm temperatures and pleasant conditions are going to last through the weekend.By Ron Smiley
Air Quality Alert Issued Through 3:00 p.m.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Friday will be another comfortable day with highs nearing 70 degrees and morning lows in the mid-to-upper 40s.

The pleasant weather is expected to last over the next couple of days with highs in the mid-to-low 70s over the weekend.

The next rain chance comes on Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

Tuesday could also see a record high set with the forecast high for the day coming in at 74 and the record for the day 73.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

