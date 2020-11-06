LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) — A family counselor in Latrobe is facing sex trafficking and child sexual abuse charges after a two-year investigation.

Police say Gregory Miscik targeted some of his own clients.

At 1001 Ligonier Avenue in Latrobe, the office of family counselor Dr. Miscik, is where Latrobe police say the 59-year-old man sexually abused young clients.

“During the investigation, I found out he, once again, had inappropriate advances toward one of his clients,” said police officer Michelle Preston.

That alleged victim, a 16-year-old, was soon joined by a 13-year-old who made similar accusations against the doctor.

“He asked to view her nude photos when she was 13 years of age. Also, asked her to take more photos of herself nude and in exchange for money. He would pay them during their therapy sessions,” Preston said.

According to investigators, Dr. Miscik was displaying what they say was classic predatory behavior. The girls needed his help, he would allegedly gain their trust and then take advantage of them.

“He had therapy sessions with these children for years before he initiated any of this contact,” Preston said

According to investigators, school districts relied on Miscik and referred at-risk students to his practice. Tonight, Miscik’s charges include trafficking in individuals, sexual abuse of children and corruption of minors.

Latrobe police are not ruling out the possibility of other alleged victims. They are also trying to find help for one victim who continues to suffer trauma from the alleged incidents.

“She is scared to go to another therapist because she doesn’t trust them anymore,” Preston said.

The doctor has been ordered to stay away from minors. He also cannot have contact with any former clients.