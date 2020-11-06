Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Sammy

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Meet Sammy! He came to Animal Friends with several other cats after their owner passed away. Sammy is a diabetic cat who requires a special diet to help manage his condition. Sammy is a laid-back boy who loves to be the center of attention. He would love to go to a home where he can be the only cat as he has proven to not be a fan of other cats. He would prefer a home where he can soak up all of the love and attention for himself!

To find out more about how to adopt Sammy, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Katie

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Katie is a 4-month-old kitten. She is a very sweet, sweet, sweet loving kitten. Did we mention she is sweet?

She is good with kids, dogs and other cats as she was raised in a foster home with them. She is house trained. Katie came into the shelter with her mom and four other siblings and is now ready for a home of her own.

To find out more about how to adopt Katie, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24