By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A woman who was accused of hitting a 72-year-old man with her car in McKeesport pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle while DUI.
Jakiia Williams appeared before Judge Jill Rangos late Thursday, a spokesperson for the Allegheny County DA’s Office says. She pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle while DUI and DUI.
In Harrison Village in McKeesport back in July 2018, police say Williams was drunk behind the wheel of a Chevy Impala when she attempted to run over someone she had been arguing with. Instead, the car missed her intended target and struck 72-year-old Leslie Robertson. He was critically injured.
Robertson never fully recovered from the accident and the Medical Examiner says the injuries suffered contributed to his death in March of 2019.
Following Thursday’s plea, the DA’s office spokesperson said a judge sentenced Williams to 3 to 6 years in state prison followed by 1 year of probation.
