By: KDKA-TV News Staff
KITTANNING (KDKA) – Kittanning Borough Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man that led them on a chase on an ATV.
According to police, the man was spotted driving an ATV recklessly through the borough. He failed to stop at an intersection on North Mckean Street, nearly hitting a vehicle.
As he continued, he again failed to stop at an intersection near Union Avenue, this time nearly hitting a child who was walking in the area.
Police attempted to stop the man but he did not stop and police then chased the man through the borough.
As a matter of public safety, police ended the chase.
They are asking anyone with information to contact the Kittanning Borough Police at 724-543-1538.
