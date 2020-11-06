PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in western Pennsylvania.
Bellwood-Antis 29, Tyrone 16
Berks Catholic 35, Donegal 14
Boyertown 20, Pottsgrove 9
Conestoga Valley 30, Penn Manor 14
Corry 55, Fairview 7
Exeter 37, Elizabethtown 9
Garnet Valley 46, Upper Darby 6
Gettysburg 48, West York 6
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 40, Palmyra 7
Haverford 33, Ridley 3
Honesdale 21, Mid Valley 14
Hughesville 26, Montgomery 7
James Buchanan 39, Northern Lebanon 13
Malvern Prep 38, Valley View 6
Mifflinburg 13, Shikellamy 7
Penns Valley 35, Line Mountain 12
Pine Grove 43, Pequea Valley 6
Portage Area 34, Meyersdale 0
Radnor 13, Springfield Delco 10
Shippensburg 20, Susquehanna Township 7
Strath Haven 63, Harriton 6
Upper Merion 35, Phoenixville 6
West Perry 24, Waynesboro 18
Western Wayne 35, Wallenpaupack 27
Class 1A
District XI
Semifinal
Tri-Valley 28, Pottsville Nativity 14
Class 4A
District XI
Quarterfinal
Wilson 18, Pottsville 14
Class 6A
District XI
Quarterfinal
Bethlehem Freedom 42, Pocono Mountain West 0
Pleasant Valley def. Nazareth Area, forfeit
First Round
PIAA Class 1A
Reynolds 27, Eisenhower 0
PIAA Class 1A
Homer-Center 27, Juniata Valley 14
Old Forge 48, Bristol 0
PIAA Class 2A
Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 47, Dunmore 7
Richland 27, Cambria Heights 6
Southern Columbia 49, South Williamsport 14
Wilmington 42, Karns City 14
PIAA Class 3A
Archbishop Carroll 34, New Hope-Solebury 28
Bedford 28, Central Martinsburg 13
Wyomissing 38, Middletown 16
PIAA Class 4A
Crestwood 34, Dallas 14
ELCO 42, Northern York 7
Jersey Shore 54, Shamokin 0
Upper Moreland 35, Archbishop Ryan 0
PIAA Class 5A
Erie Cathedral Prep 33, Hollidaysburg 7
Governor Mifflin 68, Mechanicsburg 14
Upper Dublin def. Kennett, forfeit
PIAA Class 6A
Delaware Valley 35, Altoona 14
Souderton 27, Spring-Ford 24
WPIAL Class 3A
Semifinal
Central Valley 70, Keystone Oaks 21
Elizabeth Forward 17, Pittsburgh North Catholic 0
WPIAL Class 4A
Semifinal
Thomas Jefferson 20, Plum 17
WPIAL Class 5A
Semifinal
Pine-Richland 49, Penn-Trafford 14
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)
