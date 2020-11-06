ELECTION RESULTS:Joe Biden Takes The Lead Over President Trump In Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in western Pennsylvania.

Bellwood-Antis 29, Tyrone 16

Berks Catholic 35, Donegal 14

Boyertown 20, Pottsgrove 9

Conestoga Valley 30, Penn Manor 14

Corry 55, Fairview 7

Exeter 37, Elizabethtown 9

Garnet Valley 46, Upper Darby 6

Gettysburg 48, West York 6

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 40, Palmyra 7

Haverford 33, Ridley 3

Honesdale 21, Mid Valley 14

Hughesville 26, Montgomery 7

James Buchanan 39, Northern Lebanon 13

Malvern Prep 38, Valley View 6

Mifflinburg 13, Shikellamy 7

Penns Valley 35, Line Mountain 12

Pine Grove 43, Pequea Valley 6

Portage Area 34, Meyersdale 0

Radnor 13, Springfield Delco 10

Shippensburg 20, Susquehanna Township 7

Strath Haven 63, Harriton 6

Upper Merion 35, Phoenixville 6

West Perry 24, Waynesboro 18

Western Wayne 35, Wallenpaupack 27

Class 1A

District XI

Semifinal

Tri-Valley 28, Pottsville Nativity 14

Class 4A

District XI

Quarterfinal

Wilson 18, Pottsville 14

Class 6A

District XI

Quarterfinal

Bethlehem Freedom 42, Pocono Mountain West 0

Pleasant Valley def. Nazareth Area, forfeit

First Round

PIAA Class 1A

Reynolds 27, Eisenhower 0

PIAA Class 1A

Homer-Center 27, Juniata Valley 14

Old Forge 48, Bristol 0

PIAA Class 2A

Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 47, Dunmore 7

Richland 27, Cambria Heights 6

Southern Columbia 49, South Williamsport 14

Wilmington 42, Karns City 14

PIAA Class 3A

Archbishop Carroll 34, New Hope-Solebury 28

Bedford 28, Central Martinsburg 13

Wyomissing 38, Middletown 16

PIAA Class 4A

Crestwood 34, Dallas 14

ELCO 42, Northern York 7

Jersey Shore 54, Shamokin 0

Upper Moreland 35, Archbishop Ryan 0

PIAA Class 5A

Erie Cathedral Prep 33, Hollidaysburg 7

Governor Mifflin 68, Mechanicsburg 14

Upper Dublin def. Kennett, forfeit

PIAA Class 6A

Delaware Valley 35, Altoona 14

Souderton 27, Spring-Ford 24

WPIAL Class 3A

Semifinal

Central Valley 70, Keystone Oaks 21

Elizabeth Forward 17, Pittsburgh North Catholic 0

WPIAL Class 4A

Semifinal

Thomas Jefferson 20, Plum 17

WPIAL Class 5A

Semifinal

Pine-Richland 49, Penn-Trafford 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

