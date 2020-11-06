By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – People looking to get a license to carry waited in a line that wrapped around the Allegheny County Courthouse Friday.

“The wait time for License to Carry is rather long today,” the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, which hadn’t been taking walk-in appointments, said at the end of October they’d try this as a “trial.”

People KDKA’s Chris Hoffman spoke with Friday are both renewing and getting the license. No one said the election influenced their decision, but some did cite the unrest they’ve seen in other cities.

According to the sheriff’s department, they expect to see about 300 people today. They have had surges during the pandemic, but this would be one of the biggest.

This is the line for License to Carry outside the Allegheny County Courthouse. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/PrMUTZVbjy — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) November 6, 2020

The department doesn’t want to speculate as to why so many people are in line, but say in the past they’ve seen increases around elections.

A bit after noon, a sign was posted outside the courthouse saying: “No more walk-ins today. Please return another weekday between 8 a.m. and noon.”

