PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – While the vote tabulation slowly pours in, accusations of fraud and numerous lawsuits are challenging the count. So far, the courts are allowing Pennsylvania’s vote count to continue.

There have been no proven allegations of fraud in Pennsylvania. As far as we know, there are no criminal investigations. But there are numerous lawsuits filed by Republicans. Most of these have to do with counting procedure.

So far, they don’t appear to have an impact on the outcome of the election.

The president and his lawyers claim Pennsylvania’s election count is filled with fraud.

So far no there’s no proof of fraud. But we’ve got a lot of this: Donald J. Trump versus Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar and the state’s 67 counties.

One suit briefly stopped the count in Philadelphia. Republicans complained their observers were forced to stand too far from poll workers.

The courts ruled they should be allowed to stand six feet away.

Another lawsuit filed by Congressman Mike Kelly and others challenges provisional ballots that were given to voters who made mistakes on their mail-in ballots. The courts ordered that those ballots be segregated until more arguments are heard.

The most contentious argument is over allowing mail-in ballots to arrive up to three days after the election if they are postmarked Nov. 3.

The courts have already upheld the three day rule, but the U.S. Supreme Court could rehear the case, and state Republicans leaders late Friday asked for just that.

“The law says that these ballots postmarked by election day and received up until Friday are legal votes and they will be counted,” said Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

These lawsuits will continue to make their way through the courts, but so far there’s no indication that it’s going to stop the count.