PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The spotlight continues to shine on Pennsylvania — not only for the state’s role in the outcome of the election, but the state is also coming under fire by the president himself with allegations of voter fraud.

But despite these claims made by the president during his speech Thursday night, Pennsylvania Democrats and Republicans have both gone on record defending the integrity of the electoral process in the commonwealth.

Friday, President Trump unleashed more claims of voter fraud in Pennsylvania.

On Twitter, Trump quoted Ken Starr, former U.S. Solicitor General, accusing Democratic Governor Wolf and the state Supreme Court of violating the Constitution, calling the count of ballots postmarked by Nov. 3, but received in the days since, illegal.

Republican Senator Pat Toomey says, “There are ballots that really should not be counted, but my understanding is those have been segregated in Pennsylvania. We know which ones they are. That will probably get litigated.”

Regardless, the senator said the voter fraud claims don’t yet add up.

“I am not aware of any significant fraud, any significant wrongdoing. If it’s happened then the evidence needs to come out, we need to go to court,” said Toomey.

Democrat Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman explained to KDKA the so called “late” ballots barely hold weight in the election results.

“They’re gonna be a ‘nothing burger.’ There’s not that many of them. It’s just not going to be a meaningful part of this entire election,” said Fetterman.

And to his knowledge, Fetterman said there has been only one case of voter fraud documented in the Keystone State.

“That was a registered Republican in Luzerne County, attempted to vote for his deceased mother. And he was caught and will be criminally charged,” said Fetterman.