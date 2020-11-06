By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Republican Devlin Robinson declared victory over incumbent Democrat Pam Iovino for the 37th District’s state senate seat in a race that’s been called by the Associated Press.

According to AP, Robinson defeated Iovino 52.59% to 47.41% with 100% of precincts reporting.

A press release from Robinson says he declared victory after receiving a concession call from Iovino.

“I want to thank my fellow veteran, Sen. Pam Iovino, for a lifetime of service to our nation and our state,” a statement from Robinson says. “She has graciously offered to assist in the transition. While our politics and paths are different, we have always shared the same destination: a better, more vibrant, and prosperous region. Please know that I intend to represent every citizen of this district and be a voice for all sides.”

In a special election last year, Pam Iovino defeated Republican D. Raja for a state Senate seat that Democrats almost never win. This year, Republican Devlin Robinson, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, sought to win it back.

Iovino served 23 years in the Navy until President George W. Bush, a Republican, nominated her, a Democrat, to be assistant secretary for veterans affairs.

The 37th Senatorial District that stretches across the South Hills, West Hills and Quaker Valley.

