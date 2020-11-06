ELECTION RESULTS:Joe Biden Takes The Lead Over President Trump In Pennsylvania
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Target is recalling some of its boots for toddlers because they may be a choking hazard.

The store’s “Cat & Jack” brand “Himani” and “Jaren” boots have an elastic lace with a toggle on them.

(Photo Credit: Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the toggle may come off if the elastic breaks and that can cause a choking risk to children.

No child has gotten hurt, but the agency says parents should keep the boots away from children.

Target is offering a full refund.

For more information, including a full list of the recalled products, visit CPSC’s website here.

