Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Target is recalling some of its boots for toddlers because they may be a choking hazard.
The store’s “Cat & Jack” brand “Himani” and “Jaren” boots have an elastic lace with a toggle on them.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the toggle may come off if the elastic breaks and that can cause a choking risk to children.
No child has gotten hurt, but the agency says parents should keep the boots away from children.
Target is offering a full refund.
For more information, including a full list of the recalled products, visit CPSC’s website here.
You must log in to post a comment.