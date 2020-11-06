Comments
Hey, 412 Fanatics…Check out what’s coming up this Saturday, Nov 7 on JP Roofing FAN N’ATION with Rich Walsh and Daisy Jade!
A Pittsburgher’s FAN CAVE is their castle! See the best 412 Fan Caves and meet the FaN’ATics who live there on this FAN CAVE AWARDS SPECIAL EDITION!
Tune in SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7 at 7:30 pm on KDKA-TV or live stream on CBSN Pittsburgh on KDKA.com. You can also watch an encore episode later that evening at 9:30 pm on Pittsburgh’s CW! Set your DVRs…You won’t want to miss it!
Follow us for more show updates:
You must log in to post a comment.