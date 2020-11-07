Comments
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a shooting at an apartment building in Toledo has left three people dead and two others wounded.
Police said Friday they are searching for a 24-year-old man who they believe was the shooter.
Officers say the shootings happened Thursday late afternoon in an apartment building about a mile from Toledo’s downtown.
Witnesses told The Blade newspaper that a dispute between two women in separate vehicles started in the street and spilled into the building where the suspect began shooting.
