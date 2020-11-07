By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 288 new Coronavirus cases and one additional death.
Of the newly reported cases, 165 are confirmed from 1,568 PCR tests.
New cases range in age from 7 months to 95 years with a median age of 38 years, the Health Department reports. The dates of positive tests range from November 2 to November 6.
There have been 1,528 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of all the hospitalized patients, 392 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 148 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.
The county-wide death toll has reached 447.
There have been 17,126 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.
Health officials say 227,134 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.
