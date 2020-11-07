Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
JEANNETTE (KDKA) — The City of Jeannette Fire Department recently responded to an intense fire.
City Police in Jeannette reported the fire on the 400 block of Clay Avenue to the City of Jeannette Fire Department while on patrol. Although the fire department did not disclose the specific address or building where the fire was located, they did confirm it was a commercial fire in their Facebook post.
The fire was contained to the basement and first floor of the affected building. No one was injured, and the fire did not spread beyond those areas.
