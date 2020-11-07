PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Vice President Joe Biden has won Pennsylvania, putting him over the top of the 270 electoral votes he needs to become the next president of the United States.
CBS News reports with 98% of the vote in, 3,339,318 Pennsylvanians voted for Joe Biden, giving him a lead of 49.6%. President Donald Trump received 49.1% of the vote, with 3,308,410 votes.
In Allegheny County, with 95% of the votes counted, Biden received 59.3% of votes and President Trump received 39.1% of votes. In total, 415,737 people voted for Biden and 274,028 people voted for President Trump.
