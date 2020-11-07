Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two additional teachers at North Hills High School have tested positive for coronavirus.
According to the North Hills School District, both teachers were last in the building on Friday, October 30.
The district said that while both cases have been made public today, they are not connected.
After consulting with the Allegheny County Health Department, it was determined it would be safe for students to return to a hybrid learning model starting on November 9.
Students had been learning fully remotely from November 4 until November 6 as the high school was closed at that time.
You must log in to post a comment.