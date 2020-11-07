By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — For months, there has been talk swirling that if Joe Biden wins Pennsylvania, Republicans in the state legislature could bypass the popular vote and appoint electors who are favorable to President Trump.
The electors award Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes.
On Friday, State Senate majority leader Jake Corman said Republicans will honor the wishes of the voters.
“Our role is to monitor the process, our role is to provide oversight and call out questions where they might need asked, but certainly want to stay with the tradition of the popular vote winner getting the electors,” Senator Corman said.
Corman says the vote is certified by the state and the governor appoints the electors.
He says the legislature will follow the law.
