PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today looks like we could start the trend of five straight days with temperatures in the 70’s! We will have another day filled with sunshine.

The last time we had this many days in the 70’s in November was back in 2015 where there were 3.

No rain is in sight until next week on Wednesday, so that will continue our abnormally dry situation and may take us back to moderate drought with us being 1.71″ below normal for the season as of today.

Wednesday highs will be right at 70 degrees, then our streak will end on Thursday as much cooler air filters in through the end of the week with highs struggling to make it to 60 but that’s normal this time of the year.

