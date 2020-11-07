PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A rally filled with Trump supporters quickly turned heated outside the City-County Building Friday afternoon when another group showed up in opposition.

The group called “Stop the Steal” started rallying on the steps of the City-County Building in downtown Pittsburgh. The main message the Trump supporters wanted to get across: that every legal vote should count.

HAPPENING NOW: Another ‘Stop the Steal’ rally is getting ready to start outside the City-County Building. pic.twitter.com/851O7zwVvP — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) November 6, 2020

A short time later, another group confronted them and the arguments started to fly. Then the Pittsburgh Police Special Response Team showed up. They stood between both groups in case things turned violent.

Part of an intersection was blocked off to traffic. Both sides eventually headed down the street to talk things out.

.@PghPolice’s SRT team just got to the scene. pic.twitter.com/ZVxJutkynk — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) November 6, 2020

“We want every single legal ballot counted. What we don’t want are fraud ballots, we don’t want late mail-ins counted, we don’t want mail-ins without a postmark and we don’t want mail-ins without a matching signature to be counted. There’s too much room for fraud,” said Danny DeVito, who is currently running for state representative, with “Stop The Steal.”

Attorney General Josh Shapiro says he’s not seen any evidence of voter fraud in Pennsylvania.

Later in the evening, a “Stop Racist Voter Suppression” rally was held outside Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall in Oakland.

Organizers say the Trump campaign is trying to prevent hundreds of thousands of votes from being counted, specifically in major urban areas that have a large Black population.

WATCH: KDKA’s Amy Wadas reports



Earlier this morning, another group gathered outside the Allegheny County election warehouse. People were holding signs that said “count legal votes.”

Meanwhile… this is what’s happening outside of the election warehouse. There’s a protest with people holding signs saying “count legal votes.” @KDKA pic.twitter.com/FXlR7qrqp1 — Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) November 6, 2020

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.