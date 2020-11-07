By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A staff member of the Steelers organization has tested positive for coronavirus, the Pittsburgh Steelers confirmed Saturday morning.

The Steelers learned of the positive test Saturday morning. The staff member is currently self-quarantining.

The Steelers say that the NFL and medical advisors are helping with the contact tracing process.

“The Steelers were informed this morning that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, and he has self-quarantined,” Burt Lauten, spokesperson for the Pittsburgh Steelers, said. “The Steelers are working with the NFL and medical advisors to complete the necessary contact tracing. We will continue to evaluate the situation and make the appropriate adjustments, as necessary, that best protect our players, coaches and staff members.”

The situation is rapidly evolving, the Steelers say, and that they will keep in mind the safety of their players, staffers and coaches in their decisions.

