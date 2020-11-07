By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh is seeing a spike in coronavirus cases among students, according to its latest report.

On Thursday, Nov. 5, the university’s COVID-19 Medical Response Team said that the 5-day average of positive cases per day went from 3.2 to 8.2 since Tuesday, Nov. 3.

In total, 32 students had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday, with 52 students in isolation on the Pittsburgh campus. There are two new cases in faculty and/or staff on that campus. There is also a new student case on the Pitt-Johnstown campus.

As of Thursday, the Greensburg, Pittsburgh and Titusville campuses are in the Guarded Risk Posture while the Bradford and Johnstown campuses are in the Elevated Risk Posture.

The COVID-19 Medical Response Team said that the regional campuses had done well in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 but that they were seeing worrying increases on the Pittsburgh campus. Officials said they believe this is due to students not wearing masks or social distancing and that some were holding large gatherings for Halloween last week.

“This is a wake-up call. Your behavior this weekend will impact your health for the next two weeks and could impact the ability of you and your close contacts to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday,” the COVID-19 Medical Response Team wrote to Pitt students.